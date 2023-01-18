CT Sun Retired Jerseys: Every WNBA Great Whose Number Hangs In Rafters

The Sun was not one of the first franchises in WNBA history, but they have made their stamp since their inception in 2003.

Prior to their move to Connecticut, the Sun were the Orlando Miracle. The franchise ran from 1999-2002 before they called Uncasville their home since the 2003 season.

The Sun have been one of the more consistent franchises in the WNBA. The team enjoyed consistent success in their early years prior to a brief lull in the mid-2010s. Unfortunately, the franchise has been unable to win a WNBA Championship in their four appearances.

Connecticut has had multiple All-Stars throughout the years but only four players have had their numbers retired by the team. Here are those franchise legends in order of jersey number:

No. 12 — Margo Dydek

Sun tenure: 2005-2007

Dydek is the tallest WNBA player in history at 7-foot-2, and she used her size well. Her career began when she was drafted first overall in the 1998 WNBA Draft by the Utah Starzz, who later became the San Antonio Silver Stars. The Sun traded for the center during the 2005 WNBA Draft in exchange for their first-round pick, Katie Feenstra from Liberty University.

She helped anchor a Connecticut team that finished first in the regular season during her first two seasons. The Sun fell to the Sacramento Monarchs, 3-1, in a best-of-five WNBA Finals in 2005, and they lost to the Detroit Shock, 2-1, in a best-of-three conference finals in 2006.