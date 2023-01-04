Patriots Use Gillette Stadium Video Board To Honor Damar Hamlin

The New England Patriots are honoring Damar Hamlin in a variety of ways.

With Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Patriots on Tuesday used the Gillette Stadium video board to share a message of support for the Buffalo Bills safety. The gesture came after the Patriots joined other NFL teams in changing their Twitter avatars to honor Hamlin.

Take a look:

You are in our hearts, #3. pic.twitter.com/8ymnA6Fnea — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2023

Additionally, as of Wednesday morning, four Patriots players and team owner Robert Kraft were among the top donors to Hamlin’s charitable toy drive, which has raised millions of dollars after beginning the week with $2,900. In fact, at the time of this writing, Kraft was the second-highest donor, with his large donation carrying a hidden message.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. After having his heartbeat restored, the second-year pro was transferred to a Cincinnati hospital where, as of Tuesday night, he remained sedated and in critical condition.

New Engalnd and Buffalo are scheduled to play Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in a game that carries significant playoff implications. The NFL on Tuesday announced that no changes had been made to the Week 18 schedule and that a decision on a possible rescheduling of Bills-Bengals hadn’t been made.