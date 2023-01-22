Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC Division Round Game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his remarkable recovery.

The Bengals were Buffalo’s opponent Jan. 2 when Hamlin suffered the injury. The training staffs of both Cincinnati and Buffalo were praised for saving Hamlin’s life following a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

As one might expect, Hamlin’s return captured headlines.

Some speculated whether or not Hamlin might take part in a pregame celebration with the Bills, but he did not. Instead, Hamlin was captured by ESPN taking an elevator up to the Bills suite.

Hamlin’s injury and ensuing recovery captivated the attention of NFL fans everywhere. The league honored the 24-year-old in Week 18 with “Pray for Damar” shirts, and the Bills continued to pay tribute to their teammate. He first visited the team Jan. 14 after being discharged from a hospital in Buffalo on Jan. 11 and since has been active on social media, including during the team’s Week 18 game and AFC wild-card win against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills enter the contest as a 6-point home favorite, according to consensus data at NESNBets.com live odds page.