Damar Hamlin Sent This Text To Bills Teammates Before Patriots Game

While it came under terrible circumstances, the world recently learned what kind of person Damar Hamlin is — someone who routinely puts others ahead of himself.

This notion was reinforced before his Bills teammates took the field for their final regular-season game of the 2022 campaign.

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in Cincinnati last Monday, was able to communicate with his team as his health improved in the hospital. What started as written messages turned into FaceTime calls, Zoom meetings and an active social media presence. The 24-year-old stayed in touch with the Bills at all hours of the day, and an early-morning text to his team Saturday will pull at your heartstrings.

“What he said was, ‘I’m thinking about y’all, I’m sorry that I did that to y’all,'” Tre’Davious White told reporters after Buffalo’s win over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, per The Boston Globe. “It just shows what type of person he is … I can’t wait to hear his voice and be able to touch him and just hug the (expletive) out of him.”

The Bills played like an inspired bunch Sunday in a game where only playoff seeding was on the line. With Hamlin on their minds, Buffalo might be on the verge of taking it to an entirely different level now that the postseason has arrived.