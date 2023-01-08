Damar Hamlin Shows Love To Tee Higgins With Simple Tweet

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins expressed how much the support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the safety’s family meant to him leading up to Week 18.

It’s fair to assume that Hamlin continuing to do the same will never get old for Higgins.

Hamlin offered another sign of support Sunday when he quote-tweeted a post from Higgins which showed the Bengals receiver wearing a “Love For Damar” T-shirt before the Cincinnati hosted the Baltimore Ravens.

The message from Hamlin was simple, just a pair of emojis, but it didn’t go unnoticed.

Higgins was on the other end of the scary collision with Hamlin which resulted in the Bills safety suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium last Monday night. Hamlin, who needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field, has since made a remarkable recovery. It surely has made the situation easier for Higgins and others to process.

The Hamlin family, along with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, previously showed their support for Higgins, as well. Allen referred to it as a football play while Hamlin’s family acknowledged how Higgins went “above and beyond” following the injury.