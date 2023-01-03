Patriots Hall Of Famer Offers Thoughts On Damar Hamlin Situation

Like the rest of the NFL world, Ty Law was shaken by what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after delivering a first-quarter hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The second-year pro had his heartbeat restored and eventually was taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where he became sedated for a breathing tube.

The chilling scene made everything else feel secondary, including the important scheduling fate of the Bills-Bengals matchup. Law, a New England Patriots Hall of Famer, offered his thoughts on the entire situation during a Tuesday morning WEEI appearance.

“I mean, you just feel for them because we’ve all been there,” Law said during his “The Greg Hill Show” interview. “Not in that capacity, but when someone gets carted off. I mean, the game doesn’t matter anymore. When you actually see that, it was a routine play. And, I know I always say, I’m one of the main guys, ‘We know what we sign up for’ — but we don’t sign up for that. I understand injuries, we have broken bones, we tear muscles, we get concussed. We understand certain things that happen in a football game. And yes, we sign up for it.

“But that right there, that is something that no one wants to see. … The game becomes irrelevant. And I think they did the right thing by canceling the game because no one was gonna go out there anyway. … I hope that he’s OK, that he’s recovering.”

As of late Tuesday morning, the latest update on Hamlin was provided by the Bills, who said the 24-year-old was in “critical condition.” Additionally, the NFL hadn’t revealed when or if Monday night’s game will be rescheduled.