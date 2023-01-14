Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital

NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday.

The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The 24-year-old has received an outpour of support from the NFL community and cheered on the Bills while in the hospital during their Week 18 clash against the New England Patriots. Now it looks like he will do the same in person when Buffalo takes on the Miami Dolphins in its wild-card round matchup this Sunday.

Linebacker Matt Milano posted on his Instagram story a photo of himself and Hamlin at Orchard Park.

Nearly two weeks after a tragic incident, Hamlin is back with his teammates with a big smile. It’s an amazing sight to see, and if the Bills needed any more motivation for its playoff matchup against an AFC East rival, they’ll have Hamlin there to give them a boost.