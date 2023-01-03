Damar Hamlin’s Rep Gives Another Update: ‘He’s A Fighter’

Damar Hamlin certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, but the Buffalo Bills safety is fighting after Monday night’s scary incident.

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It quickly became evident this was not a “normal” football injury, as evidenced by how quickly medical personnel sprung into action, performing CPR on the field before lifting him into the ambulance.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after absorbing a blow to the chest, and his heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills announced early Tuesday morning. Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Mooney, also provided some information late Monday night, saying Hamlin’s vitals were restored, but he was sedated for a breathing tube.

Mooney on Wednesday made a quick appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” to provide an additional update.

“I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition, but I will say that he’s fighting. He’s a fighter,” Hamlin said in a GMA video posted to Twitter. “I felt like, in the moment, if there needed to be some clarity that he was awake at that time, but now he’s sedated. The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.

” ? His family is remarkable. They are a tremendous group of people. They’re strong and they’re supportive. They’re obviously worried. Damar is very close to his family.”

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game after a brief pause. It’s unclear if and when the game will be made up or resumed.