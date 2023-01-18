David Krejci Moments: What Center Meant To Bruins After Departure

David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: how the Bruins planned to replace Krejci after he left for Czech Republic — highlighting his importance to the Black and Gold.

David Krejci decided to walk away from the NHL ahead of the 2021-22 season to return to his native Czech Republic.

The longtime Boston Bruins center wanted to be closer to his family and have his children see where their dad was from and play professional hockey in his home country.

Krejci’s departure left a big hole on the team from holding down the second line center position for several seasons to being a leader in the locker room. The Bruins knew it would be a near-impossible task to replace someone like Krejci, but they weren’t going to look externally for options.

They tried to use Charlie Coyle in the role, but he really solidified himself as the team’s third line center. But he saw it as an opportunity to take on more responsibility. It didn’t quite work out the way the Bruins had hoped, and Erik Haula ended up seeing time there as well. He was serviceable, but both players truly are built for a bottom-six role.

Jack Studnicka saw time at center, too, but he never quite found a groove with the Bruins without getting proper playing time in the NHL. It was a merry-go-round of players slotting into that role, further proving how important Krejci was.

More than leaving behind a hole on the forward lines was what Krejci brought every day to the team. Krejci spent 15 seasons with the Bruins before departing the organization, and spent all 15 of them alongside Patrice Bergeron.