DeAndre Hopkins Trade? Five Potential Landing Spots For Star Wideout

The 2022-23 NFL campaign hasn’t even reached the postseason and we already have one of the juiciest rumors of the offseason: the Arizona Cardinals reportedly are planning to trade wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

The Score’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the development Tuesday evening.

If it proves to be true, Hopkins would vault to the top of available receivers given the 2023 free-agent class currently is headlined by Kansas City Chiefs wideout Juju Smith-Schuster and New England Patriots pass-catcher Jakobi Meyers.

Hopkins, 30, has two years and approximately $34 million left on his current contract though Schultz reported he likely will seek a new deal. He also carries cap hits of $30.75 million and $26 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to Spotrac.

Hopkins has a no-trade clause, per Schultz, so would need to sign off on any potential trade.

Here are four teams who might consider a trade for the three-time All-Pro, who had 717 yards on 64 catches and three touchdowns during 10 games this season:

Green Bay Packers

Well, that’d be one way to ensure quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns, right? Following a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 18, Rodgers lamented how the Packers never were able to make up for the offseason trade of Davante Adams. Green Bay’s lack of consistency from its receiver group ultimately went a long way in the Packers failing to live up to expectations this season, missing the NFC playoffs in what’s likely one of Rodgers’ final seasons — if not final. Obviously, a trade for Hopkins likely would be contingent on the return of Rodgers, but it feels like it would be a move both parties benefit from. The Packers, should Rodgers return, would need to be in win-now mode.