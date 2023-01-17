Derrick White ‘Playing Possum’ Defensively Surprising Celtics

The Boston Celtics have unveiled a hidden gem within their rotation: Derrick White.

Most evident this season, White has flourished. He was acquired as a depth upgrade following the departures of Dennis Schröder and Josh Richardson last season. And while he’s done just that — to say the least — White has highlighted Brad Stevens’ ability to lead a front office. Not only has he proven his reliability offensively in Boston’s starting lineup, but White has also become the talk of the Celtics’ locker room for his defensive instincts.

White has recorded 41 blocks with a career-high 0.70 steals-to-turnover ratio. He’s just seven blocks short of a new career-best mark. Not to mention, among all guards in the NBA this season, White is second — to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — in blocks per game (0.9). White is also placed 33rd among all players in the league with an equal average to 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A few Celtics teammates have taken notice of White’s defensive efforts.

“When guys get by him, you don’t see Derrick White as a guy who’s going to explode for a block from behind, a chase down,” Marcus Smart said, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. “Out of nowhere he comes and he surprises you. He does a really good job I guess in a way playing possum. He baits you into being able to block a shot.”

Smart, who won Defensive Player of the Year last season, commended White’s care to challenge opponents, regardless of the situation.

“It’s tough to play defense,” Smart said. “And then you play good defense and you get beat, it’s tough to stay with the play. Nobody loves playing defense. So when you get a guy who actually loves and cares about it, you get opportunities with stuff like D-White, catching guys at the rim.”