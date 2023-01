The Boston Bruins six-game win streak was snapped by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

The Black and Gold fought hard but ultimately fell 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who tied a franchise-record 11 consecutive home wins.

David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and contributed an assist on a game-tying goal from Pavel Zacha.

