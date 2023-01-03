Diagnosis Provided On Bills’ Damar Hamlin Following Collapse

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were involved in a terrifying situation Monday, as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during their matchup on “Monday Night Football.”

After hours of waiting for official word about what exactly happened, the Bills provided a diagnosis.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” Buffalo’s official Twitter account posted just before 2 a.m. ET.

The entire situation was chilling to watch, and let football fans and concerned viewers without much clarity in the immediate aftermath.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after initially making it to his feet following a tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel immediately rushed to his side and administered AED and CPR treatments on the field before he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance.

The outpouring of support for Hamlin was immediate, with the NFL community — including many New England Patriots players — giving their prayers and fans flooding his charity toy drive fundraiser with north of $3 million in donations.

An initial update given on Hamlin’s condition said he was intubated, though his vitals were normal.