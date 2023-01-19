Did Rob Gronkowski Just Shut Door On NFL Return? Sure Seems Like It

With the postseason in full swing, the likelihood of Rob Gronkowski making an NFL return this season is slim. According to the man himself, they’ve been that way all season.

Gronkowski, who spent his second of the last four seasons in retirement in 2022, has long been at the forefront of rumors for NFL teams with a potential need at tight end. Asked about the interest this past season, he admitted it only went one way.

“This year my mindset wasn’t even close to going back out on the field,” Gronkowski said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Even when a couple teams called me, it just wasn’t there. The situation was the right situation, but my mindset wasn’t there. I feel like my mindset just isn’t there, even going into this offseason. I would say it’s a very slim chance.”

As part of a media tour with USAA, Gronkowski’s name has continued to pop up as he’s stayed true to saying whatever comes across his mind. Most notably, he confessed his affinity for a Patriots rival while simultaneously slamming his former team.

Though he didn’t disclose who reached out, there are a number of teams still in the postseason that could have used the contributions of one of the best tight ends the NFL has ever seen. The Buffalo Bills reportedly were interested, while reports continuously left the door open.

Those doors now appear to have been shut.