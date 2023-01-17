Why Cowboys Win Vs. Tom Brady Meant More To Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons was excited to go up against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the NFC wild-card round. Parsons expressed how the challenge was greater against Brady, but it was a challenge he was eager for.

So after the Parsons-led defense suffocated Brady and company in Dallas’ 31-14 win Monday night, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate knew the postseason victory meant more given the opposition.

“Yeah, just because I haven’t beaten him yet. And who knows his future and stuff like that,” Parsons told reporters, per the team. “Regardless of whatever record says, he’s still a hell of a quarterback, they’re a hell of a team. It was a hell of a win tonight.”

Brady entered the contest having never lost to the Cowboys.

Parsons and company, however, shut out Brady and the Buccaneers in the first half as Dallas built a three-possession lead. In the end, Parsons contributed two tackles for loss, two pass break-ups, one sack and nine (!) pressures. It was the second-most pressures by any player in a game this season (Parsons had 10 in Week 2), per ESPN’s Field Yates.

He wrecked the game. And he did it against the best-ever.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons predicted his best football would come in playoffs. He backed that up Monday. Relentless pressure from varied alignments. Multiple batted passes. Drew attention to free up teammate on sack before one for himself. A dominant night. https://t.co/sT7QjbeSpS pic.twitter.com/zTW0jNGcJQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2023

Parsons and the Cowboys will have their work cut out for themselves heading into the NFC divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. But for Parsons, who previously predicted his best football will be played in the playoffs, it’s a challenge he’s looking forward to.