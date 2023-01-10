Did WWE Subtly Tease The Rock’s Return Before 2023 Royal Rumble?

There’s long been speculation about a potential WrestleMania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Could WWE finally be planting the seeds ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble?

The internet was buzzing Monday after WWE tweeted a video of the top 10 returns in “RAW” history, which just so happened to feature The Rock at No. 1.

The best return on #WWERaw of all time is… pic.twitter.com/zsUei2VbS6 — WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2023

Of course, the return in the video took place back in 2011, with The Rock showing up to host WrestleMania XXVII. But it still had fans wondering whether we might soon be in for a similar treat. The Royal Rumble is set for Jan. 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and The Rock returning as part of the premium live event would be one way for WWE to start building toward a match between him and Reigns at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Then, there’s also the official Royal Rumble poster to consider.

The official #RoyalRumble poster is electrifying ??? pic.twitter.com/Bs3FOK2w6F — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 6, 2023

Again, this could be a total coincidence. But as some have pointed out, the poster features a whole bunch of lightning bolts. And The Rock, as WWE fans know, is the self-proclaimed “most electrifying man in sports entertainment.” Maybe this is a subtle tease?