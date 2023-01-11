Dodgers Reportedly In Line To Acquire Potential Red Sox Target

The Red Sox are in the hunt for more depth at the middle infield position, and Boston can cross at least one name off its potential list.

Trevor Story underwent a right elbow procedure that will sideline him for several months into the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres this offseason, which leaves the Red Sox without their starting second baseman and shortstop from 2022.

Boston has multiple options to choose from, but Miguel Rojas likely won’t be one of those picks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are in “deep talks for a trade” with the Marlins for the shortstop, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya on Wednesday. Miami reportedly will get infielder Jacob Amaya in return, according to the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported the shortstop would return to the team where he made his major league debut in 2014.

Rojas, who turns 34 on Feb. 24, could have been a glove-first option for the Red Sox at a low cost, possibly along with other starting pitchers on the Marlins. Instead, the Dodgers reportedly have swooped in to acquire his expiring deal and fill out their own need for a starting shortstop.