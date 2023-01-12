Dodgers Reportedly Land Rumored Red Sox Trade Target

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled the trigger and removed a rumored Boston Red Sox trade target off the board on Wednesday.

The Dodgers reportedly acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor-league prospect Jacob Amaya, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Earlier in the day, the Dodgers were “in line” to land the veteran. With just a year left on his initial two-year, $10 million deal with the Marlins, Rojas will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season.

Previously, Rojas was linked to the Red Sox as a potential middle infield option. In the aftermath of Xander Bogaerts’ departure to the San Diego Padres, Rojas served as a rumored trade target for Boston. And while the 33-year-old doesn’t have a flashy offensive stat line, he’s been more than reliable on the defensive end.

Last season, Rojas ranked second among all shortstops in defensive runs saved (17) with a .988 fielding percentage. He also displayed some defensive utility with the Marlins as Rojas made 10 appearances at first base and didn’t commit a single error in 30 chances.

As Trea Truner will embark on year one of his $330 million megadeal with the Philadelphia Phillies, Rojas will substitute as a solid defensive-first replacement.

Nevertheless, in the wake of the Trevor Story setback, Boston still has several routes to take in search of their short-term solution at shortstop.