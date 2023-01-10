Dunkin’ Named First Ever Title Sponsor Of 2023 Beanpot

Sponsorship Includes Brand Integrations Surrounding the 2023 Dunkin? Beanpot Tournament, Broadcast Features, and Additional Content Elements

BOSTON — Dunkin’, TD Garden, and NESN today announced an expansive partnership for the 2023 Dunkin’ Beanpot Tournament. The Dunkin’ Beanpot men’s semifinals will take place on February 6 when Boston College faces Harvard at 5 p.m. followed by Boston University against Northeastern at 8 p.m. The Championship game will take place on February 13 at 7:30 p.m. All of the matchups will be on NESN and the NESN 360 app.

The multi-year sponsorship builds on the strong partnership between Dunkin’, TD Garden, and NESN, and is the first time in Beanpot history that the tournament has had a title sponsor. Dunkin’ will be featured prominently throughout all promotions surrounding the iconic college hockey tournament across NESN, TD Garden, the four colleges, and beyond.

“The Beanpot Tournament is a uniquely Boston tradition and one of our most anticipated moments of the year,” said Molly Mills, Northeast Field Marketing Director, Dunkin’. “We’re thrilled to support an event that has become a hallmark of winter in New England and expand on a partnership that has become deeply embedded in our own brand heritage. Whether you’re on the ice playing for the trophy, or making noise at TD Garden cheering on your favorite school, we’re proud to fuel and celebrate the Beanpot and all of our winter warriors who run on Dunkin’.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dunkin’ as the title sponsor of the Beanpot,” said Amy Latimer, President of TD Garden. “The first two Mondays in February are always a special experience for the student-athletes, their families, and fans. We are proud to host such a storied event and look forward to working with Dunkin’ to create more memorable moments and experiences for the teams and their supporters.”

“We are excited to partner with Dunkin’ and the Beanpot to bring two days of exciting college hockey action to our fans watching at home,” said Sean McGrail, President and CEO of NESN. “We look forward to bringing this iconic Boston tournament to life with two brands that love hockey as much as we do.”

Dunkin’ will be included on all Beanpot promotions, including in TD Garden, on NESN and on the four participating colleges’ platforms. There will be custom content created for The Dunkin’ Beanpot for inclusion in NESN’s coverage of the Boston Bruins as well as integrations throughout the entire network, including NESN’s social platforms, leading into the February games. NESN and Dunkin’ will also create retail moments in the coming weeks to engage fans and students.