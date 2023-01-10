Dunkin’ Named First Ever Title Sponsor Of 2023 Beanpot

Sponsorship Includes Brand Integrations Surrounding the 2023 Dunkin? Beanpot Tournament, Broadcast Features, and Additional Content Elements
BOSTON — Dunkin’, TD Garden, and NESN today announced an expansive partnership for the 2023 Dunkin’ Beanpot Tournament. The Dunkin’ Beanpot men’s semifinals will take place on February 6 when Boston College faces Harvard at 5 p.m. followed by Boston University against Northeastern at 8 p.m. The Championship game will take place on February 13 at 7:30 p.m. All of the matchups will be on NESN and the NESN 360 app.
The multi-year sponsorship builds on the strong partnership between Dunkin’, TD Garden, and NESN, and is the first time in Beanpot history that the tournament has had a title sponsor. Dunkin’ will be featured prominently throughout all promotions surrounding the iconic college hockey tournament across NESN, TD Garden, the four colleges, and beyond.
“The Beanpot Tournament is a uniquely Boston tradition and one of our most anticipated moments of the year,” said Molly Mills, Northeast Field Marketing Director, Dunkin’. “We’re thrilled to support an event that has become a hallmark of winter in New England and expand on a partnership that has become deeply embedded in our own brand heritage. Whether you’re on the ice playing for the trophy, or making noise at TD Garden cheering on your favorite school, we’re proud to fuel and celebrate the Beanpot and all of our winter warriors who run on Dunkin’.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Dunkin’ as the title sponsor of the Beanpot,” said Amy Latimer, President of TD Garden. “The first two Mondays in February are always a special experience for the student-athletes, their families, and fans. We are proud to host such a storied event and look forward to working with Dunkin’ to create more memorable moments and experiences for the teams and their supporters.”
“We are excited to partner with Dunkin’ and the Beanpot to bring two days of exciting college hockey action to our fans watching at home,” said Sean McGrail, President and CEO of NESN. “We look forward to bringing this iconic Boston tournament to life with two brands that love hockey as much as we do.”
Dunkin’ will be included on all Beanpot promotions, including in TD Garden, on NESN and on the four participating colleges’ platforms. There will be custom content created for The Dunkin’ Beanpot for inclusion in NESN’s coverage of the Boston Bruins as well as integrations throughout the entire network, including NESN’s social platforms, leading into the February games. NESN and Dunkin’ will also create retail moments in the coming weeks to engage fans and students.
NESN will air both the Semifinals and Championship matchups, with a 30-minute pregame show for the Championship matchup. Coverage will feature Dunkin’ throughout.
About NESN
NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video productions and always-on news coverage. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.
About Dunkin’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel, and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit http://www.DunkinDonuts.com.
About TD Garden
TD Garden, owned and operated by Delaware North, first opened its doors to the public on September 30, 1995. In the 25+ years since, the venue has generated more than $365 million in direct economic impact to the Greater Boston region from its major national events alone, not including its high-profile Bruins and Celtics tenants. The arena has played host to countless marquee events, including the Democratic National Convention, NHL All-Star Game, NCAA Frozen Fours, NCAA Women?s Final Four, U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and ISU World Figure Skating Championships, among others.