Eagles Fans Rattle Chargers’ Joey Bosa At NFC Championship

You can’t expect to walk into Philadelphia wearing the opponent’s colors and not get heckled by Eagles fans. Even if you’re a Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Joey Bosa, who was just trying to be a nice guy and support his brother Nick in his pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance, received a Philly hello as he tailgated outside of Lincoln Financial Field ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Someone must have forgotten to warn him about Philly fans, as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive end wore a San Francisco 49ers jacket, essentially placing a target on his own back.

“When do the Chargers play this week?” an Eagles fan yelled toward Bosa.

“What are you, Snapchatting your little butt buddies? (Expletive) loser,” Bosa responded.

The fan went on to heckle Bosa about the fines he received for his comments during and after the Chargers’ final game of the season. Instead of laughing it off, Bosa continued to go at the fan, proving the fines didn’t do much to influence Bosa’s decision-making. You can view the full video here.

The Bosa family saw their odds of reaching the Super Bowl take a drastic turn, as rookie Brock Purdy was knocked out of the game in the first quarter. Josh Johnson, who has played for 14 teams in his career, took over at quarterback for San Francisco.