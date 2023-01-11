Eight Shortstops Red Sox Could Target After Trevor Story Injury

Trevor Story’s injury compounded an issue that already existed for the Boston Red Sox.

Who will play shortstop — and second base, for that matter — in 2023?

Xander Bogaerts’ departure obviously left a huge void, which the Red Sox planned to address by shifting Story to shortstop, his natural position with the Colorado Rockies before moving to second base with Boston in 2022. That would have left Christian Arroyo as the leading candidate to play the keystone, though the Red Sox also could’ve added to the middle of their infield and/or leaned on Kiké Hernández’s defensive versatility despite his excellent glove work in center field.

Now, with Story undergoing a right elbow procedure Monday that’ll likely sideline him for several months, the Red Sox have even more to figure out. And there are several ways Boston could go about piecing together its lineup. Hernández, for example, could move to the infield full-time if the Red Sox have better luck pursuing another outfielder or two. Or maybe the Red Sox simply find a new body capable of holding down shortstop, with the hope being Story can contribute later this season.

The reality is there’s no easy, obvious fix. Which makes this a difficult exercise. But here are eight shortstops — four free agents and four trade candidates — the Red Sox hypothetically could target while trying to solve arguably their biggest conundrum ahead of the new campaign.

FREE AGENTS

Elvis Andrus

The longtime Texas Rangers shortstop is coming off a decent season split between the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox. He posted a 103 OPS+, the third-best mark of his 14-year Major League Baseball career and his best since 2017. At age 34, Andrus isn’t the base-stealing threat he was in his prime, during which he earned two All-Star selections, but he’s still a good defender. You could do worse.

José Iglesias

The Red Sox are very familiar with Iglesias, being his first MLB organization and welcoming him back for a second stint in 2021. His offensive production is volatile, as he doesn’t walk much or impact the baseball with authority, but he’d be a decent fit on a one-year deal. The problem is his defense isn’t what it was when he came up through the Red Sox system more than a decade ago.