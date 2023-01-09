Emotional Mac Jones Advocates For Jakobi Meyers’ Patriots Return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Many Patriots fans hope New England finds a way to re-sign Jakobi Meyers this offseason.
Mac Jones is right there with them.
The sophomore quarterback was asked about Meyers’ impending free agency following Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones, who appeared to be emotional throughout his postgame news conference, made it clear he wants Meyers back in New England.
(You can click here to watch Jones give his answer.)
“Yeah, Jakobi’s one of the best — if not the best — teammates I’ve ever had,” said Jones, who’s developed a close relationship with Meyers over their two seasons together. “He’s a great person. He comes to work every day, doesn’t complain. Does everything right. And he deserves everything that’s coming his way.
“So, hopefully, it’s with us. Yeah, he means a lot to me.”
Meyers also addressed the topic after catching three balls for 32 yards and a touchdown in the season finale.
“When the time comes, I’ll cross that bridge,” Meyers said. “Whether I’m here, whether I’m not here, I just tell all the guys I appreciate them. Because the locker room changes regardless, whether I’m here or not.”
When asked directly whether he wants to return, Meyers, as he did last week, left no doubt.
“Oh yeah, definitely, definitely,” he said. “Put in a lot of time here. Built a nice home here. It’d be nice.”
The Patriots signed Meyers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. After failing to develop much on-field chemistry with Tom Brady as a rookie, Meyers broke out during his second season while catching passes from Cam Newton — who was a huge supporter of the former high school quarterback.
Since then, Meyers has developed into New England’s most consistent and productive wideout. He finished the 2022 season with 67 catches for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns despite missing three games due to injuries.
NFL free agency is scheduled to begin March 15.