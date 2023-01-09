Emotional Mac Jones Advocates For Jakobi Meyers’ Patriots Return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Many Patriots fans hope New England finds a way to re-sign Jakobi Meyers this offseason.

Mac Jones is right there with them.

The sophomore quarterback was asked about Meyers’ impending free agency following Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones, who appeared to be emotional throughout his postgame news conference, made it clear he wants Meyers back in New England.

(You can click here to watch Jones give his answer.)

“Yeah, Jakobi’s one of the best — if not the best — teammates I’ve ever had,” said Jones, who’s developed a close relationship with Meyers over their two seasons together. “He’s a great person. He comes to work every day, doesn’t complain. Does everything right. And he deserves everything that’s coming his way.

“So, hopefully, it’s with us. Yeah, he means a lot to me.”

Meyers also addressed the topic after catching three balls for 32 yards and a touchdown in the season finale.