Emotional Rex Ryan Ryan Salutes ‘Legend,’ ‘Fighter’ Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin took significant steps forward in his recovery this past week, including asking about the last game he played Monday night.

Those developments were exactly what Rex Ryan needed to hear as the NFL community dealt with one of the toughest weeks in league history.

Ryan, a former head coach of the Bills, fought back tears Saturday afternoon as he commended the Buffalo safety for his ongoing recovery from cardiac arrest.

“When he came out, ‘Did we win?’ We needed that,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “NFL Countdown.” “As fans, we needed it. I mean, this guy is a legend. A legend. You talk about a fighter. Dang right he’s a fighter. He’s a dang legend. Thank you. I needed it as a dad, as a coach and as a fan of this game.”

One can imagine how Hamlin’s positive developments were received in the Bills locker room. As such, you can expect to see a very inspired Buffalo team Sunday afternoon when the AFC East champions welcome the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium.