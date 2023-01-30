Empire State Building Lit Green For Eagles, For Some Reason

It’s normal for the home city of a sports team to celebrate the local club’s championship berth, but it was a whole different experience to see it from a rival.

The Eagles trounced the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Philadelphia will head to its fourth Super Bowl in franchise history, and the accomplishment had acknowledgement from the Empire State Building.

The New York skyscraper lit up in green in support of the Eagles, and Giants fans were not pleased.

“Fly @Eagles Fly!” the Empire State Building Twitter account posted. “We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory.”

The Empire State Building lighting up in different colors is not an uncommon occurrence. The last public notice of it was when it lit yellow in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday. But when it comes to sports, there tends to be pro-New York approach.

Dave Portnoy was one New Yorker that wasn’t happy about the incident, and the Twitter account for the building simply trolled the Barstool Sports founder with a video of him fake crying.