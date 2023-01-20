ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Giants’ NFC Playoff Clash With Eagles

Can New York upset Philadelphia in the divisional round?



1 hours ago

The New York Giants might need something fluky to happen Saturday night to upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the teams’ NFC divisional-round showdown.

Like, say, a special-teams touchdown?

ESPN.com on Friday published a piece previewing every NFL playoff matchup this weekend, including Giants-Eagles, and offered a “bold prediction” for each.

Here’s what Jordan Raanan, who covers the Giants, predicted:

The Giants will score a special teams return touchdown. It’s only right in this season of surprises that they get one now. They haven’t had one yet this season — or since 2015 for that matter. Now seems as good a time as any for no reason other than they’re due.

The Eagles are the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They’re coming off a bye, whereas the sixth-seeded Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round behind a strong effort from quarterback Daniel Jones.

Philadelphia has the clear talent advantage on paper, which explains the Eagles being 7.5-point home favorites against the Giants, but New York has been defying the odds all season. Maybe the G-Men have some more magic up their sleeve as two NFC East rivals square off in the City of Brotherly Love.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

