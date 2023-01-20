ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Giants’ NFC Playoff Clash With Eagles

The New York Giants might need something fluky to happen Saturday night to upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the teams’ NFC divisional-round showdown.

Like, say, a special-teams touchdown?

ESPN.com on Friday published a piece previewing every NFL playoff matchup this weekend, including Giants-Eagles, and offered a “bold prediction” for each.

Here’s what Jordan Raanan, who covers the Giants, predicted:

The Giants will score a special teams return touchdown. It’s only right in this season of surprises that they get one now. They haven’t had one yet this season — or since 2015 for that matter. Now seems as good a time as any for no reason other than they’re due.

The Eagles are the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They’re coming off a bye, whereas the sixth-seeded Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round behind a strong effort from quarterback Daniel Jones.

Philadelphia has the clear talent advantage on paper, which explains the Eagles being 7.5-point home favorites against the Giants, but New York has been defying the odds all season. Maybe the G-Men have some more magic up their sleeve as two NFC East rivals square off in the City of Brotherly Love.