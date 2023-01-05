Ex-NFL Linebacker Claims Mac Jones Suffers From ‘Affluenza’

Some within the NFL community — including Boomer Esiason — believe Mac Jones’ poor body language is one of his greater detriments to the Patriots.

Channing Crowder thinks he knows why the sophomore quarterback overtly portrays a negative attitude on the football field.

Crowder moonlighted as a psychologist this week on FS1’s “The Herd” as he assessed Jones’ body language. The former NFL linebacker believes the Alabama product suffers from a supposed condition that apparently is common among quarterbacks.

“I heard you talking earlier (in the show) about the Mac Jones body language,” Crowder said, as transcribed by the New York Post. “It’s called affluenza. (If) you’ve been given too much, you have too much money, you’re a little different. I was around a bunch of rich dudes growing up and I played with rich guys. They just have this little demeanor and you know it gets to you. You brought up Jay Cutler. I would bring up Josh Allen in this conversation. Kyler Murray was a trust fund baby.”

Affluenza is defined as a “psychological malaise” that allegedly affects wealthy people. It is not a medically recognized disease.

Crowder probably is making way too much of this. The fact of the matter is, Jones has had every reason to be frustrated in a season he arguably was set up to fail from the get-go. Patriots players also have identified the 2021 first-rounder as a great teammate at every turn.

Jones will try to silence Crowder and his other naysayers Sunday when New England visits the Buffalo Bills with a playoff spot on the line.