Ex-Patriot Kyle Van Noy Doesn’t Pull Punches After Chargers’ Meltdown

The Chargers let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers Saturday night.

Scoring north of 20 first-half points and winning the turnover battle by a significant margin typically is a recipe for success in the NFL. Los Angeles checked both of those boxes at TIAA Bank Field, but it still found a way to lose its wild-card matchup with Jacksonville. The Jaguars mounted the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history and punched their ticket to the divisional round.

It’s common practice in the league for players and coaches to react to demoralizing losses with tired cliches and fruitless answers. Two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy opted for a different approach after his first season with the Chargers ended on an embarrassing note.

“We choked,” Van Noy said, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Time will tell if Saturday night’s Chargers-Jaguars clash was the final playoff game for Van Noy, who was on a one-year contract for the 2022 season. The veteran linebacker turns 32 in late March, and although he played in every game for Los Angeles this campaign, he wasn’t overly productive on the field.

As for the Chargers, a fascinating offseason awaits. Changes probably need to be made in LA, and it remains to be seen if a new head coach is included in the potential turnover.