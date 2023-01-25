Ex-Patriots Teammate Thrashes Video Linking Tom Brady To Miami

No matter where he goes, Tom Brady can’t seem to escape the spotlight. And one of his former New England Patriots teammates has a problem with that.

A video of Brady started to make the rounds on social media Wednesday, where the 45-year-old signal caller is reportedly seen touring a Miami-based school. The video, which shows flashes of security guards, was clearly taken without the consent of Brady — ultimately drawing the ire of ex-Patriots teammate Kyle Van Noy.

“This is some BS!” Van Noy tweeted in response to the video. “Whoever filmed this is wack! Let my man just handle business for his kids. This should NOT be filmed!!!”

You can find Van Noy’s response as well as the video itself here.

Dov Kleiman, an NFL reporter who posted the video Van Noy responded to, pointed out that while many will use the video to speculate regarding Brady’s future, his ex-wife Gisele lives with the kids in Miami while the Tampa Bay Buccaneer also has a home there.

While those things may be true, any link of Brady to Miami will bring back memories of a tampering scandal that saw the Miami Dolphins docked a first-round draft pick for communicating with Brady while he was a member of the Patriots.

Brady will become a free agent following Super Bowl LVII, meaning he’ll be free to sign wherever he pleases this offseason — if he chooses to continue playing football.