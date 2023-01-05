Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Reacts To Rafael Devers Reports

The Boston Red Sox flexed their wallets and retained homegrown star Rafael Devers. And shortly after, one former pitcher heavily expressed his approval of the move.

Devers reportedly was extended through an 11-year contract worth $331 million, confirmed by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal marked the largest in franchise history and the biggest since former pitcher David Price (seven years, $217 million) in 2015.

Jake Peavy, who took part in the 2013 World Series win in Boston, is all in on Devers. The now-retired big leaguer emphasized the importance of keeping Devers in a Red Sox uniform. In fact, Peavy went as far as to imply that Devers could fill as one former Red Sox cornerstone and Baseball Hall of Famer.

“This is saving Chaim Bloom’s offseason,” Peavy said Wednesday on MLB Network. “… Now we’ve had a good offseason and you have a figure to build around for 11 years. Your David Ortiz for the next 11 years. As good as a left-handed bat as in the league for the next 11 years. Hats off, Boston.”

Since Devers made his debut with the Red Sox in 2017, he’s reached impressive heights, certainly when considering his age. With a World Series title and postseason experience under his belt, perhaps Peavy’s assessment isn’t far-fetched. Devers is already established at 26 years old while Ortiz first arrived in Boston at age 27. And at the time, Ortiz wasn’t at all what he’d become down the line.

Prior to the Devers agreement, uncertainty loomed the Red Sox. After Xander Bogaerts took his talents to the San Diego Padres, Devers’ future became both questionable and uncertain. Some clarity came Tuesday when both sides agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million deal to avoid arbitration.

Peavy, who spent two seasons in Boston, wasn’t done after the Ortiz comparison. He labeled the Devers extension “the best deal of the winter.” Peavy also made a good point and noted that Devers will only be 37 years old when the extension has reached its end in 2033.