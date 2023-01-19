Ex-Yankee Aroldis Chapman Reportedly Signs With AL Central Team

Following his baggage-filled campaign in 2022, Aroldis Chapman’s time with the New York Yankees has officially reached its end.

The Kansas City Royals reportedly signed Chapman to a one-year deal worth $3.75 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Thursday. The agreement also includes performance bonuses and is pending a physical.

Last season Chapman threw just 36.1 innings of relief — the lowest of his career besides the pandemic-affected 2020 season and his rookie year (15 games) in 2010 — with the Yankees. He also totaled 43 strikeouts and allowed 28 walks with nine saves in 43 games.

Chapman, who will turn 35 by Opening Day, had a rather ugly end to his six-year run with the Yankees. Back in August, Chapman landed on the injured list due to a tattoo infection after the left-hander notched an ERA of 4.46 — the first time Chapman’s ERA had ever reached over four through his 13-year career. And while the once-dominant flamethrower could’ve assisted New York through its playoff hunt, the Yankees had other plans.

In October, the Yankees didn’t include Chapman on their playoff roster, which signaled what would be the end of his tenure with the pinstripes.

“There was no legitimate reason why he wasn’t here,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said after Chapman’s unexpected absence during a pre-playoff workout.

Meanwhile, the Royals are coming off a dead-last (65-97) finish in the American League Central. And while Chapman has raised concern with plenty of red flags — tattoos aside — he’s also just one year removed from his latest All-Star season in 2021. Therefore, Kansas City could strike a high reward at low-cost bullpen addition through the signing.