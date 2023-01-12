Five-Minute Video Shows Footage Of Odell Beckham Jr. Plane Incident

Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent NFL free agency tour kicked off with a rough patch.

Days before meeting with three 2022 playoff teams, Beckham in late November was kicked off a Miami flight bound for Los Angeles after refusing to put on his seat belt. Initial reports claimed the American Airlines crew tried to wake the 30-year-old up but he was unresponsive. As a result, Beckham was ordered to exit the plane and the rest of the passengers were forced to deboard as well.

Footage of the incident leaked to social media Wednesday. Within the five-minute video, the responding fire department and paramedics found Beckham of sound mind and good health. The airplane’s crew, however, was insistent about its difficulties with Beckham, including how the wide receiver’s eight-month-old son was dressed. Later in the video, Beckham is seen having a tense exchange with a passenger who apparently was irked about having to deboard.

You can watch the full video here.

Beckham, who tore his ACL last February, ultimately never signed with any of the teams he met with back in December. He figures to find a new job in the league at some point after the new NFL year opens in mid-March.