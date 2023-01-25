Five (More) ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics

Danny Ainge long will be remembered by the Boston Celtics organization despite his departure from the franchise nearly two years ago. And for good reason.

Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He won a pair of NBA championships in Boston. And after his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and was named Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.

Ainge spent the the next 18 years in Boston’s front office before stepping down in June 2021. He did so in order to spend more time with his family and focus on his health, though accepted a job with the Utah Jazz 196 days later. He later admitted he needed a break from Boston. But Ainge’s time in Boston, at least in the eyes of the majority, will be remembered fondly.

Nevertheless, his tenure also included a number of questions and shortcomings over the course of nearly two decades. So with Ainge having stepped away from the franchise, we felt it was appropriate to reflect back on some of the biggest “what-ifs” of his tenure with the Celtics.

We previously dissected what we felt to be the five biggest “what-ifs.” (To check those out, click here.) But we felt there were more to reflect on, so here are five of the next most notable.

10. What if Ainge went in a different way with his draft selections?

No general manager has a perfect draft record. And given Ainge’s recent streak of selections including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and other current-day contributors, it’s fair to think his most recent Boston selections were more or less successful. But it’s still fair to reflect on a few major misses from Ainge and consider how those misses might have impacted the organization’s short- and long-term roster and success. Among them, imagine if Ainge went with an athletic center out of Texas A&M by the name of DeAndre Jordan in 2008 as opposed to J.R. Giddens? The rim-running shot-blocker likely would have been an upgrade to aging big men like Shaquille O’Neal and Jermaine O’Neal for those teams during the “Big Three” era, and perhaps even help bring Boston another championship. And then there were more notable back-to-back drafts in 2012 and 2013 when the Celtics passed over both Draymond Green and Khris Middleton and selected Fab Melo. The organization also missed out on two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo because Boston drafted Kelly Olynyk three picks earlier in 2013. Imagine The Greek Freak coming into his prime at the same time as Tatum and/or Brown? After all, Boston’s trade with the Brooklyn Nets for those top selections were completed the day after they could have selected Giannis, and nobody knew the superstar he would become. Quite the trickle-down effect.

9. What if Ainge didn’t add Eddie House and James Posey before 2007-08 season?

Ainge’s biggest offseason moves in 2008 undoubtedly were the additions of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. But two under-the-radar additions — well, at least that’s how they were viewed at the time — provided to be key components off Boston’s bench. Posey was a dynamite sixth man who was well-deserving of Sixth Man of the Year consideration. House, meanwhile, was a spark plug given his ability to hit clutch shots and play energy-changing defense. The biggest moment for the pair came in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Posey (18 points on 4-for-8 from 3-point range, +15 rating) and House (11 point on 4-for-9 shooting, +20 rating) helped Boston overcome a 24-point deficit en route to taking a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Boston claimed the title after Game 6.