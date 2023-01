The Bruins topped the Kings 5-2 on Thursday night, earning their 30th win on the year and becoming the first team to do so this season. Boston is also the second fastest team to reach this mark in the history of the NHL.

The bruins continue their west coast road trip with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

For more from the Bruins win, Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.