The Bruins improved to 15-4-1 on the road after taking down the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to win back-to-back games in New York. Boston continues to lead the NHL in points with 76 and the B’s have yet to lose 10 games over midway through January.

The Bruins will be back in action Sunday when they host the San Jose Sharks.

For more from the B’s win against the Rangers, Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five facts in the video above.