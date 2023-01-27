Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of.

According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.

While the 37-year-old Davis doesn’t have any coaching experience under his belt, he does have a solid basketball pedigree after playing eight seasons in the NBA. Davis started his career with the Celtics, playing four seasons with Boston as he carved out a role as a key member of the second unit.

Davis went on to play for the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers before his time in the NBA came to an end in 2015.

Even though it’s been over a decade since Davis last played for the Celtics, he still remains a fan favorite. He keeps finding ways to ingratiate himself with fans, like when he took a dig at Kyrie Irving during last season’s playoff series between the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

But since leaving the NBA, Davis has also found himself in trouble with the law and was even rumored to box former YouTube star Jake Paul.

Davis experienced turbulent times in his basketball career as well. He got suspended by the Celtics right before the 2009 season opener for breaking his thumb in a fight with a friend and got into spats with Doc Rivers in Los Angeles.