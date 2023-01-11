Former Patriots Coach Contending With Jerod Mayo For Browns Coordinator Job

New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has plenty of challengers when it comes to the open Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job.

And one of the other candidates just so happens to have a strong connection to the Patriots.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, citing sources, reported Tuesday night that Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores will interview with the Browns on Thursday. Flores spent four years in a personnel role with the Patriots and 11 seasons as a coach before taking the reins of the Miami Dolphins.

While the Browns reportedly have requested an interview with Mayo, Cleveland still is looking to schedule an exact date to talk with Mayo, per Breer.

Breer noted that’s the same case for Seattle Seahawks associate head coach of the defense Sean Desai while Cleveland will sit down with Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz on Wednesday.

Mayo and Flores spent time together in New England after the Patriots selected Mayo with the 10th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Mayo played for the Patriots for eight seasons but never had Flores as his positional coach.

Flores ended up becoming New England’s linebackers coach the season after Mayo retired and the two never spent time of the coaching staff together with Flores going south to Miami when Mayo rejoined the Patriots in his current role in 2019.