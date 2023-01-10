Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Perfect Six-Point Road Trip

The Bruins have kicked off 2023 on a high note as they continue to be the NHL’s best team through the first 40 games.

Boston is 4-0-0 in the new year and just concluded a sweep of its west coast road trip, amassing all six points despite being without Jake DeBrusk. The Bruins have scored 16 goals over their last four games and have outscored their opponents 16-6.

They’ll now have a few days off before returning to TD Garden on Thursday night to kick off a three-game homestand beginning with the Seattle Kraken.

Here are four takeaways from their last three games on the road.

David Pastrnak could reach unchartered territory

Pastrnak racked up seven goals — including a hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night — and an assist in the Bruins’ last four games to earn him the NHL’s First Star of the Week. He now has 32 goals on the season, behind only Connor McDavid (34) for the league lead. Pastrnak also now has six 30-goal seasons to his name at age 26.

“It will never get old. You’re scoring goals in the best league in the world. It’s not easy,” Pastrnak told reporters after Sunday’s win. “I will never take it for granted. It’s my job to score goals. It still makes you happy.”

The Bruins will hit the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season Thursday when they play their 41st game and Pastrnak has the opportunity to do something for the Bruins only done by Phil Esposito. The forward is on pace to score 66 goals and finish with 119 points. The Bruins have not had a 50-goal scorer since Cam Neely did so in 1993-94, though Pastrnak was on pace to do that before COVID-19 shortened the 2019-20 season and he finished with 48. Esposito is the only Bruin to score at least 60 goals in a season, and the 119 points would be the most since Adam Oates amassed 142 in 1992-93.