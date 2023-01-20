Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Rangers To Sweep Road Trip

The Bruins swept their New York road trip when they concluded it with a 3-1 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Boston, once again, got help on offense from its defense and saw another outstanding performance from Jeremy Swayman, the latest evidence that the B’s have arguably the best goalie tandem in the NHL.

Here are four takeaways from the win.

Defensive depth could be tested

It’s been a while since the depth on the blue line has had to be tested, but that may be the case for the Bruins after Thursday. Brandon Carlo took a shot off the skate early in the second period. The Bruins ruled him “unlikely to return,” and Carlo missed the remainder of the game. WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin pointed out that Boston has used the same six starting defensemen for 24 consecutive games, which certainly speaks to the B’s ability to stay healthy since Derek Forbort broke his pinkie finger.

“We’re gonna be careful,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after Thursday’s game of Carlo. “We’ve got a real good extra defenseman in (Jakub) Zboril. If he’s not ready to go Sunday, we’ve got the luxury of getting Zboril into games. We’ll see when we get home and we get our doctors on him.”

The Bruins do not practice Friday, so there won’t be any sort of update on Carlo until Saturday. The good news for the Bruins, though, is that Zboril is a capable defenseman. He hasn’t quite picked up where he left off after tearing his ACL last year, but has been able to fill in at times this year.

Patrice Bergeron doesn’t need rest

Maybe he will as the Stanley Cup playoffs inch closer, but Bergeron wasn’t about to sit out of the second game of a back-to-back even after taking a puck to the face Wednesday night. Montgomery told reporters as long as the X-rays came back clean then he’d leave it up to the captain. He not only was in the lineup at puck drop but scored his 17th goal of the season.