Fourteen Random Pro-Bowlers Who Spent Time With Patriots

The New England Patriots have rostered some of the greatest players in NFL history.

All-time greats like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, John Hannah and Adam Vinatieri made their names in New England and racked up Pro-Bowl and All-Pro recognitions before ultimately becoming some of the best to ever play their respective positions.

There are also players like Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi, Devin McCourty and James White, whose contributions to the franchise outweigh anything they did to be recognized in a grander capacity than that of Super Bowl rings and being beloved by all of New England.

All of those players will go down in Patriots history as some of the best to ever don the uniform, which is why they don’t have a place on this list.

This list is reserved for the opposite. The following players all made their names outside of New England, and range from solid contributors to rival franchises to league MVP’s and future Hall of Famers. What they happen to have in common, however, is that they spent random stints with Patriots that you may not remember.

Cam Newton

Ok, this one you definitely remember! That still doesn’t take away the absurdity that Newton, a former MVP and three-time Pro Bowler, signed on to be Brady’s replacement for the 2020 season. Did things go swimmingly? No, he went 7-9 with and admittedly spotty offensive unit and eventually lost his job to Mac Jones the following offseason. He did, however, handle his time with the Patriots about as well as anyone could in that situation and made himself a couple of fans along the way.

John Lynch

We started with the MVP, now let’s get to the Hall of Famer. After 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, including nine Pro-Bowl births, Lynch requested and was granted his release from the Broncos in hopes to find playing time elsewhere. That’s when Bill Belichick rang, signing him to one-year deal. The then-37-year-old couldn’t cut the mustard, and was released following a two-week stint with the team.