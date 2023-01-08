Frozen Fenway Wrap: BC Survives Late UMass Rally Attempt

BOSTON — The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team got back on track with a 4-2 win over the 15th-ranked UMass Minutemen on Saturday, capping off a Frozen Fenway doubleheader from America’s most beloved ballpark.

The win brought the Eagles to 8-6-4, with the Minutemen falling to 9-8-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The main event of Frozen Fenway pitted UMass against BC in a matchup consisting of two underwhelming teams.

UMass entered the matchup entrenched in its second-worst start since Greg Carvel took over as head coach in 2016. BC came in as a team still looking to find its footing following the retirement of legendary coach Jerry Yorke.

You wouldn’t know any of that by watching this game, though.

Saturday represented a fantastic opportunity for one program to capture a signature win, and the Eagles took advantage after fending off a hard-fought comeback attempt by the Minutemen.