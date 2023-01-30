George Kittle Had Blunt, NSFW Take On 49ers’ Quarterback Woes

The 49ers were dealt a brutal hand Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

San Francisco basically played the entire second half of the NFC Championship Game without a real quarterback, and that came after Kyle Shanahan’s team was forced to turn to its fourth-string option. Rookie Brock Purdy injured his right elbow on the game’s first series and was replaced by journeyman Josh Johnson, who actually was starting to find his groove a bit before he suffered a concussion on the 49ers’ first drive of the third quarter.

Purdy re-entered the game after Johnson exited, but the 23-year-old’s throwing arm was so compromised that he could barely toss the football beyond a few yards. All told, the visitors never stood a chance against the Philadelphia Eagles, who cruised to a 31-7 win.

Superstar tight end George Kittle didn’t pull punches when asked after the game about San Francisco’s troubling signal-caller situation.

“How does that feel to lose an NFC Championship Game ’cause I don’t have a quarterback? Pretty (expletive), to be honest,” Kittle told reporters, per a clip shared by 95.7 The Game. “Yeah, that’s about it.”

Quarterback figures to be a popular topic of conversation in the Bay Area as the 49ers enter their offseason. Purdy proved his worth across an eight-game win streak, but a 2021 first-round pick used on Trey Lance surely is an investment San Francisco wants to see through.