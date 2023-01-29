Georgia Star QB Stetson Bennett Arrested As NFL Draft Nears

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett will have yet another question to answer when he meets with teams prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bennett on Sunday morning was arrested on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge, according to multiple reports. The 25-year-old was in Dallas where he reportedly had been training ahead of the NFL draft in April.

Police received reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way early Sunday morning. ESPN reported it was at 7:10 a.m. ET.

“The preliminary investigation found when officers arrived, they located the man, Stetson Bennett, 25, and determined he was intoxicated,” the police wrote in a statement to ESPN. “Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with public intoxication.”

Bennett reportedly was released from police custody before 11 a.m.

He led the Bulldogs to the national championship earlier this month. Bennett is considered a potential selection in the draft, but the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is not viewed as a surefire talent that will excel at the next level.