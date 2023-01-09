Georgia Vs. TCU Live Stream: Watch National Championship Game Online, On TV

Can the Bulldogs go back-to-back?

1 hours ago

The 2022 college football season culminates with one final game Monday night for all the marbles.

TCU and Georgia are set to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Horned Frogs’ Cinderella season moved forward with a CFP semifinal win over Michigan, while the Bulldogs outlasted Ohio State to earn a spot in the winner-take-all contest.

Georgia, looking to become the first back-to-back national title winner since Alabama in the early 2010s, is a massive 13-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 63.

Here’s how to watch the TCU-Georgia showdown online and on TV:

When: Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

