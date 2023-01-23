Giants GM Addresses Impending Free Agents Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones

After overachieving in the minds of many, the New York Giants now enter the offseason with two major questions as it pertains to the team’s roster.

Both star running back Saquon Barkley and budding young quarterback Daniel Jones are scheduled to hit the open market. While the Giants have the opportunity to use their franchise tag on one of them, at least one of the two will hit free agency.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month the Giants wanted to try to work out deals with both players. Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke with reporters Monday with New York eliminated from the NFL after its divisional-round loss. Schoen expressed much of the same.

“We’d like Daniel to be here,” Schoen said about Jones, who concluded his fourth season after being the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, per the team.

“Again, he said it yesterday, there’s a business side to it. But we feel like Daniel played well this season, he’s done everything we asked him to do,” Schoen continued. “And again, there’s a business side to it, we haven’t went down that road yet, we still got to have our meetings with our staff later in the week … But we would like to have Daniel Jones back here.”

Barkley, 25, played 16 games for the Giants this season. He rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards while compiling nearly 1,700 total yards of offense.

“Saquon is a good player and a great teammate,” Schoen said. “We would like to have Saquon back, if it works out.”