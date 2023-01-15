Giants Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoff Game Online, On TV

Minnesota is a three-point home favorite

The sixth-seeded New York Giants will travel to the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings for what’s expected to be one of the more competitive NFL wild-card games Sunday.

The NFC North champion Vikings defended home turf and defeated the Giants 27-24 in a thrilling Week 16 contest in the regular season. The two teams will return to U.S. Bank Stadium with a lot more on the line the second time around, however.

The Vikings are a three-point home favorite entering the clash with the total set at over/under 48, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Here’s all the viewing information for the Giants-Vikings clash:

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports Images
