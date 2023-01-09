Here’s When Patriots Will Pick In First Round Of 2023 NFL Draft

The Patriots’ reward for their disappointing 2022 season is their highest draft pick in a decade-and-a-half.

By finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs, New England officially will receive the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The last time the Patriots picked higher than 15th was in 2008, when they took linebacker Jerod Mayo 10th overall after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. The last time their own assigned pick was this early? 2003, when they received selection No. 14 after going 7-9 in 2002.

Recent 14th overall draft picks include:

2022: S Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

2021: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets

2020: DT Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers

2019: G Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

2018: DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints

After a stretch of rough drafts from 2017 to 2019 sapped their roster of young, affordable contributors, the Patriots have hit on several picks in recent years. They drafted Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche and Mike Onwenu in 2020 and Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson in 2021.

2022 draftees Marcus Jones and Jack Jones impressed this season, with Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris flashing potential during uneven rookie campaigns. Bailey Zappe also played well as an early-season fill-in for Mac Jones.