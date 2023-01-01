Here’s Why Christian Barmore Trolled Dolphins With Waddle Dance

FOXBORO, Mass. — There were two cases of celebration thievery during Sunday’s Patriots victory at Gillette Stadium.

Early in New England’s 23-21 win over Miami, Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins celebrated a takedown of Mac Jones with an arched-back face swipe — the signature move of Patriots Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon.

New England’s defenders took notice. And two quarters later, Christian Barmore offered his retort.

After dragging down third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson to force a Dolphins punt, Barmore busted out a Miami player’s trademark dance: a heftier, more robotic take on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s penguin walk.

Judon confirmed after the game that Barmore’s waddle was a direct response to Wilkins.

“They kind of did it to us,” Judon said. “Imitation is just flattery, I guess. So Barmore went out there and kind of gave one back to them.”