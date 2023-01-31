How Bengals’ Joe Burrow Felt About Chiefs’ Postgame Trash Talk

'It's all love at the end of the day'

by

2 hours ago

The Chiefs sacked Joe Burrow five times Sunday night, and they didn’t stop going after the Bengals quarterback once the final whistle sounded in Kansas City.

Burrow, to not much fault of his own, was looped into the war of words between the Bengals and the Chiefs leading up to the AFC Championship Game. Given the third-year QB’s perfect record against Patrick Mahomes and company leading up to Sunday’s contest, some Cincinnati players elected to dub Kansas City’s home field as “Burrowhead” after they beat the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs ultimately made a mockery of that troll effort after they punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII. And Burrow himself had no issues with the verbal barbs.

“I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and I know the respect that they have for us. It’s an intense, emotional game. Things like that are going to happen, but I think that’s why the game is fun.”

More fun is on the horizon for the Chiefs, who will be able to enjoy some time off before traveling to Arizona for their championship clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

More NFL:

Where Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Ranks Among Top 50 Free Agents
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer via USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers
Previous Article

Patriots Free Agents: Cases For, Against Re-Signing Jabrill Peppers
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn
Next Article

Three Canucks Trade Pieces Who Could Be Fit For Bruins At Deadline

Picked For You

Related