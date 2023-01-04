How Bengals’ Tee Higgins Is Processing Collision With Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins was on the other end of Monday night’s collision with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and given the seriousness of Hamlin’s situation, many NFL fans couldn’t help but feel for Higgins due to the burden he could have been feeling.

Higgins was part of a routine play that takes place countless times each week in the NFL. Unfortunately, however, it led to much more serious circumstances. Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest immediately after the collision and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field. Hamlin remains in the ICU in critical condition, though the Bills confirmed Wednesday afternoon he had been making improvements.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since the events unfolded and the Week 17 game was postponed. Taylor was asked how Higgins, specifically, was handling the situation given his involvement in the collision.

“Tee has handled it well,” Taylor said, per the team. “And again, I’m not standing directly next to him at all times. But my communication with him is that he’s doing OK.”

Perhaps one thing that has helped Higgins since the event is being in contact with Hamlin’s family. Jordan Rooney, a friend and marketing representative for Hamlin who has been speaking on behalf of the family, told Cincinnati reporter Meredith Stutz of WLWT the Hamlin family supports Higgins.

“Tee Higgins has reached out multiple times,” Rooney told Stutz. “He’s went above and beyond to show that he’s supportive. … He has shown that he’s a great human being.”

The Bengals coach offered his sentiments to the Hamlin family and Bills organization again Wednesday. He expressed how the Bengals now are trying their best to compartmentalize the situation while focusing on their Week 18 game against Baltimore Ravens.