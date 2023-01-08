How Bill Belichick Explained Jake Bailey’s Patriots Suspension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Why did the New England Patriots suspend punter Jake Bailey ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo?

Bill Belichick declined to say after the Patriots lost to the Bills 35-23 at Highmark Stadium, ending their season. But he disputed an account of the situation from Bailey’s camp.

Bailey’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, said Saturday in a statement that the punter “never missed a single treatment, meeting or practice” while he was on injured reserve and “was hoping to come off IR to play last weekend,” only to be “informed he was being suspended these last two games.”

“This comes as a surprise given his full participation during injury reserve,” Hendrickson said, adding he’d “filed a grievance to fight this unknown suspension.”

Asked after Sunday’s game whether he shared Hendrickson’s view, Belichick replied: “No.”

The following exchange then ensued:

Question: Could you elaborate on how you see it?